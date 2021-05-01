Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Maroon 5

Music

Maroon 5 to release new album ‘Jordi’ in June

The band’s new album is coming this summer.

Published

Maroon 5 will release new album ‘Jordi’ via 222/Interscope on 11th June 2021.

The album will feature the band’s single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion and it’s available for pre-order now.

To celebrate the upcoming album release, Maroon 5 is partnering with American Express for an encore virtual performance – American Express UNSTAGED with Maroon 5 – on 4th June, featuring new music from the album.

Maroon 5 - Jordi
Credit: 222/Interscope

Fans can purchase tickets at maroon5.live-now.com with special early bird pricing for a limited time.

‘Jordi’ will be executive produced by J Kash and it will also include ‘Memories’ and ‘Nobody’s Love’. The full track listing will be announcing in the coming weeks. The album is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Red Pill Blues’.

To date, Maroon 5 have won three Grammy Awards, sold over 75 million albums, 400 million singles and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

5 Adam Lambert songs that should have been singles

We pick the songs that should have been singles from the singer's catalogue.

2 days ago
Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle Walter Presents: The Pleasure Principle

TV

Walter Presents bringing ‘The Pleasure Principle’ to All 4 in May

The Eastern European crime thriller is a must-see.

4 days ago
Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley

TV

Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley to star in Sky Original ‘The Midwich Cuckoos’

The series is an adaptation of John Wyndham's classic novel.

3 days ago

TV

Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 13 Finale Recap

We have reached the season finale, but which queen will steal the crown?

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you