Maroon 5 to release new album ‘Jordi’ in June

Maroon 5 will release new album ‘Jordi’ via 222/Interscope on 11th June 2021.

The album will feature the band’s single ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ featuring Megan Thee Stallion and it’s available for pre-order now.

To celebrate the upcoming album release, Maroon 5 is partnering with American Express for an encore virtual performance – American Express UNSTAGED with Maroon 5 – on 4th June, featuring new music from the album.

Credit: 222/Interscope

Fans can purchase tickets at maroon5.live-now.com with special early bird pricing for a limited time.

‘Jordi’ will be executive produced by J Kash and it will also include ‘Memories’ and ‘Nobody’s Love’. The full track listing will be announcing in the coming weeks. The album is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Red Pill Blues’.



To date, Maroon 5 have won three Grammy Awards, sold over 75 million albums, 400 million singles and earned gold and platinum certifications in more than 35 countries.