Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Stardust

Film

‘Stardust’: watch the trailer for the David Bowie biopic

The music icon’s story is told in the new film.

Published

‘Stardust’, the upcoming biopic of music icon David Bowie, has debuted its new UK trailer.

The film stars Johnny Flynn (‘Beast’) as Bowie and he picked up the Best Actor Award for his performance at the 2020 Raindance Film Festival.

Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history; But who was the young man behind the many faces? In 1971, a 24 year old David Bowie embarks on his first road trip to America with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman, only to be met with a world not yet ready for him.

‘Stardust’ offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie’s first and most memorable alter ego Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world’s greatest cultural icons.

The film is directed by Gabriel Range and written by Christopher Bell and Range.

‘Stardust’ was produced by Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig and Matt Code. Executive producers are Fabien Westerhoff, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. The film was produced by UK-based Salon Pictures (‘Churchill’, and the double BAFTA-nominated ‘McQueen’), and is a co-production with Wildling Pictures in Canada. Film Constellation financed the film alongside Piccadilly Pictures.

‘Stardust’ will be released on digital platforms 15th January 2021.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

6 days ago
Traces Traces

TV

‘Traces’ launches Monday on BBC One – preview episode 1

The six-part drama stars Molly Windsor.

6 days ago
Foo Fighters Foo Fighters

Music

Foo Fighters kick off 2021 with new track ‘No Son Of Mine’

The song is the second from the band's upcoming 10th album.

7 days ago
Justin Bieber Justin Bieber

Music

Justin Bieber channels ‘Rocky’ in the music video for new single ‘Anyone’

Watch the new video right here.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you