‘Stardust’: watch the trailer for the David Bowie biopic

‘Stardust’, the upcoming biopic of music icon David Bowie, has debuted its new UK trailer.

The film stars Johnny Flynn (‘Beast’) as Bowie and he picked up the Best Actor Award for his performance at the 2020 Raindance Film Festival.

Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history; But who was the young man behind the many faces? In 1971, a 24 year old David Bowie embarks on his first road trip to America with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman, only to be met with a world not yet ready for him.

‘Stardust’ offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie’s first and most memorable alter ego Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world’s greatest cultural icons.

The film is directed by Gabriel Range and written by Christopher Bell and Range.

‘Stardust’ was produced by Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig and Matt Code. Executive producers are Fabien Westerhoff, Christopher Figg and Robert Whitehouse. The film was produced by UK-based Salon Pictures (‘Churchill’, and the double BAFTA-nominated ‘McQueen’), and is a co-production with Wildling Pictures in Canada. Film Constellation financed the film alongside Piccadilly Pictures.

‘Stardust’ will be released on digital platforms 15th January 2021.