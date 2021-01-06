Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Synchronic

Film

‘Synchronic’ starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan coming to Digital this month

The sci-fi thriller will be available via premium video on demand.

Published

Sci-fi thriller ‘Synchronic’, from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, will be released on premium video on demand from 29th January 2021.

The film stars Anthony Mackie (‘Avengers: Endgame’) and Jamie Dornan (‘Fifty Shades of Grey’) and it’s being released by Signature Entertainment.

‘Synchronic’ is a dazzling and disturbing mix of ‘Limitless’ and ‘Bringing Out The Dead’, with a touch of Christopher Nolan-style brain-boggling thrown in. It features Mackie and Dornan as two New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug.

Blending mind-bending thrills with relatable emotional turmoil, ‘Synchronic’ has been described as “an eccentric and imaginative piece of genre cinema”. Following an incredible festival run including, Toronto International Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival and Frightfest Glasgow, Signature Entertainment will release ‘Synchronic’ on home premiere January 29. 

You can watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

4 days ago
The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury The Jaws Book. Credit: Bloomsbury

Arts

The Jaws Book – New Perspectives on the Classic Summer Blockbuster review

A collection of critical essays provides a comprehensive overview of Jaws and its place in cinema history.

7 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ 2020 In Review

We take a look back at all of the highlights Adopt Me has introduced over the last year.

6 days ago
Alicia Keys Alicia Keys

Music

Ring in 2021 with Alicia Keys on BBC One

The singer-songwriter will help us wave goodbye to 2020.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you