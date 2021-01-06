‘Synchronic’ starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan coming to Digital this month

Sci-fi thriller ‘Synchronic’, from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, will be released on premium video on demand from 29th January 2021.

The film stars Anthony Mackie (‘Avengers: Endgame’) and Jamie Dornan (‘Fifty Shades of Grey’) and it’s being released by Signature Entertainment.

‘Synchronic’ is a dazzling and disturbing mix of ‘Limitless’ and ‘Bringing Out The Dead’, with a touch of Christopher Nolan-style brain-boggling thrown in. It features Mackie and Dornan as two New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug.

Blending mind-bending thrills with relatable emotional turmoil, ‘Synchronic’ has been described as “an eccentric and imaginative piece of genre cinema”. Following an incredible festival run including, Toronto International Film Festival, the BFI London Film Festival and Frightfest Glasgow, Signature Entertainment will release ‘Synchronic’ on home premiere January 29.

You can watch the trailer for the film at the top of this article.