‘School’s Out Forever’ coming to VOD in February

The film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD in April.

Published

School's Out Forever
Credit: Rebellion

‘School’s Out Forever’ will be released in the UK on VOD by Rebellion on 15th February 2021.

The film will also receive a DVD and Blu-ray release from 12th April. Written and directed by Oliver Milburn, ‘School’s Out Forever’ is based on the novel by Scott K. Andrews.

No sooner has 15-year-old Lee Keegan been expelled from his private school than an apocalyptic event wipes out most of the world’s population. With his father dead and mother trapped abroad, Lee is given one instruction: go back to school. But safety and security at St. Mark’s School for Boys is in short supply.

School's Out Forever
Credit: Rebellion

Its high walls can’t stop the local parish council from forming a militia and imposing marshal law, while inside the dorms the end of the world is having a dangerous effect on his best friend and his unrequited crush on the school nurse isn’t helping him concentrate on staying alive.

The film stars Oscar Kennedy, Liam Lau Fernandez, Alex Macqueen, Samantha Bond, Jasmine Blackborow with Steve Oram and Anthony Head.

‘School’s Out Forever’ releases in the UK on VOD on 15th February and on DVD & Blu-ray from 12th April, 2021

