David Bowie rightly gets a writing credit on Chris Young’s new song ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’

Multi-Platinum sensation Chris Young has just released the ultimate weekend anthem titled ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ now available for streaming everywhere. Co-produced by Young, along with Corey Crowder and Chris DeStefano, this captivating song embraces David Bowie’s iconic ‘Rebel Rebel’ guitar riff, bringing the legendary rocker onboard as a writer alongside Ashley Gorley, Jesse Frasure, and Josh Thompson.

Accompanying the release, a music video for ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ directed by Running Bear’s Alexia Stone and Stephen Kinigopoulos was filmed at Old Hickory Beach in Hendersonville, Tenn., just north of Nashville. Against the scenic backdrop of the beach, Chris performs the song, exuding the flirtatious excitement of young love and the freedom of Saturday nights.

The heartwarming lyrics of the song celebrate the magic of young love and the thrill of carefree Saturday nights. While ‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ marks David Bowie’s first venture into country music, it also stands as the first co-producer collaboration for Young, Crowder, and DeStefano.

When asked about the inspiration behind the track, Young shares, “When I first heard this song, I immediately connected with the groove and the lyrics with nods to so many things I can personally relate to. It made me think back to when I first started playing country dive bars, driving a beat-up truck to and from gigs, hoping the audiences would relate… and if I’m being honest, hoping the girls would like it too. Young love and Saturday nights are things that just go together, and this feels like one of those big summer songs where you just want to roll the windows down, crank up the volume, and just drive around to it.”

‘Young Love & Saturday Nights’ follows Young’s current hit single ‘Looking For You,’ co-written by Young with Chris DeStefano, James McNair, and Emily Weisband, currently making waves as it climbs the Billboard Country and Mediabase radio charts.