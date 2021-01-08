Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Devin Dawson

EF Country

Devin Dawson debuts music video for ‘He Loved Her’

The singer-songwriter pays tribute to his grandfather.

Published

Devin Dawson pays tribute to his grandfather Jerry Durrett in the music video for ‘He Loved Her’.

The video is directed by Tyler Conrad and finds Dawson and his grandfather enjoying time together back in Dawson’s hometown of Orangevale, CA. Dawson shared that prior to the filming, it had been a year since he had been able to see his grandparents. They spent their days together as simply as ‘He Loved Her’ would suggest, telling stories and working around the house.

Dawson also revealed that his grandfather was able to show him the finished Ford Model A, featured in the video, that he had been putting together for nearly 15 years. 

‘He Loved Her’ was written by Dawson alongside Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds. The track is one of six to be featured on his upcoming ‘The Pink Slip EP’, available everywhere next Friday, January 15th 2021.

The EP will feature the previously released tracks ‘I Got a Truck’ and ‘Range Rover’.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

6 days ago
Traces Traces

TV

‘Traces’ launches Monday on BBC One – preview episode 1

The six-part drama stars Molly Windsor.

6 days ago
PS Plus logo PS Plus logo

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus Games For January 2021 Announced

Including Maneater for PS5.

7 days ago
The Heiress The Heiress

Film

Supernatural thriller ‘The Heiress’ gets March release

The British horror will arrive on digital later this year.

3 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you