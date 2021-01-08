Devin Dawson debuts music video for ‘He Loved Her’

Devin Dawson pays tribute to his grandfather Jerry Durrett in the music video for ‘He Loved Her’.

The video is directed by Tyler Conrad and finds Dawson and his grandfather enjoying time together back in Dawson’s hometown of Orangevale, CA. Dawson shared that prior to the filming, it had been a year since he had been able to see his grandparents. They spent their days together as simply as ‘He Loved Her’ would suggest, telling stories and working around the house.

Dawson also revealed that his grandfather was able to show him the finished Ford Model A, featured in the video, that he had been putting together for nearly 15 years.

‘He Loved Her’ was written by Dawson alongside Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds. The track is one of six to be featured on his upcoming ‘The Pink Slip EP’, available everywhere next Friday, January 15th 2021.

The EP will feature the previously released tracks ‘I Got a Truck’ and ‘Range Rover’.