Devin Dawson sets January release for ‘The Pink Slip’ EP

Devin Dawson will release new EP ‘The Pink Slip’ on 15th January 2021.

The news comes as Dawson releases ‘Range Rover’, the follow-up to ‘I Got A Truck’ and the second single to be lifted from the EP.

“I will always be a dark horse, but I have come a long way from the person I was, and I understand more of what it means to be an artist,” Dawson says. “There are definitely vibes on this EP that I wouldn’t peg for myself, but I like the unexpected nature of doing things that people don’t see coming. I try to reinvent the wheel every single day because I don’t think you ever really arrive, and you can never put your feet up. I want to be honest and vulnerable and take the next step, because I always want to be creating music that’s fresh and different from anything I’ve released before. I’m still in black and white, but the background is a little brighter.”

Credit: Warner Music Nashville/Atlantic Records

Dawson is currently featured on HARDY’s Top 10 single ‘One Beer’ alongside Lauren Alaina, while ‘I Got A Truck’ and ‘Range Rover’ are the first new solo releases from the breakout star since the success of his GRAMMY-nominated, ACM and CMA Single of the Year, ‘God’s Country,’ that he co-wrote for superstar Blake Shelton.

The multi-week No. 1 also landed Dawson his first-ever ACM and CMA award nominations for Song of the Year, adding to his previously earned nods from the ACM, CMT Music, Radio Disney, BMI and MusicRow Awards.

Dawson has toured with major label artists including Maren Morris, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and label-mates Brett Eldredge and Dan + Shay.