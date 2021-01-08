O&O to release reimagined version of ‘Dancing on the Floor’

O&O will release a new version of their 2020 single ‘Dancing on the Floor’ on 22nd January 2020.

On its original release the song reached number 2 on the iTunes UK Country Chart and has amassed almost 100k streams. The new version is a stripped-down piano-led take on the song, which sees O&O exchange the catchy guitar licks of their original recording for a sparse piano and cello arrangement. Swapping lead vocal duties, Orian delivers an intimate performance that reflects the vulnerable nature of the lyrics.

You can pre-save the new version of ‘Dancing on the Floor’ now.

Talking about the new version O&O say, “We chose to feature piano and cello in contrast to our signature, guitar-led sound. Because the single already has a definitive version, it was incredibly freeing to reimagine a completely new arrangement and mood – a darker alter-ego to the original track and something we have never done before.”

The initial success of ‘Dancing On The Floor’ earned the duo invitations to perform on Gaby Roslin’s BBC Radio London show, Bob Mills’ hour on talkRADIO and gained airtime on national Country Hits radio and various regional BBC stations.

O&O embarked on a UK tour performing in Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham and were a welcome addition to the Americana Music Association UK’s AmericanaFest 2020 lineup in London.