Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 66: Collaborations we’d like to hear in Country music

Pip and Laura discuss collaborations they’d love to see in 2021.

Published

Midland
Credit: Harper Smith

With 2021 now underway, many artists will begin recording new music and working on new collaborations.

In the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura share their thoughts on the collaborations they like to hear in the genre and discuss some that they hope will never happen. Of course, it’s all speculation but Country is known for its inventive and genre-crossing collaborations so anything could happen!

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 66 now

Podomatic

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Bridgerton season 1 Bridgerton season 1

TV

‘Bridgerton’: the 5 most shocking moments from the first season of Netflix’s new hit series

The scandalous period drama has certainly been a hot topic.

4 days ago
The Heiress The Heiress

Film

Supernatural thriller ‘The Heiress’ gets March release

The British horror will arrive on digital later this year.

6 days ago
Walter Presents: Deliver Us Walter Presents: Deliver Us

TV

Walter Presents: ‘Deliver Us’ coming to Channel 4 in February

The Danish psychological thriller needs add to your to-watch-list right now.

4 days ago
STALKER 2 STALKER 2

Games & Tech

New Video Reveals First Person View And New Hero For S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

Get a glimpse of what is to come in S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you