EF Country Podcast Episode 66: Collaborations we’d like to hear in Country music

With 2021 now underway, many artists will begin recording new music and working on new collaborations.

In the latest episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura share their thoughts on the collaborations they like to hear in the genre and discuss some that they hope will never happen. Of course, it’s all speculation but Country is known for its inventive and genre-crossing collaborations so anything could happen!

Choose your platform below and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 66 now

Podomatic