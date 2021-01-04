New Video Reveals First Person View And New Hero For S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is a blend of first-person shooter and immersive sim with a healthy sprinkle of horror added to spice things up. Set in The Zone, an area of exclusion around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The game world is full of radiation, mutants and anomalies, which keep drawing adventurers from beyond the perimeter.

In the new video players get to encounter the world through the eyes of a Stalker named Skif. Although we only get a brief glimpse, what we see is a hauntingly beautiful despite it being wrought by destruction and supernatural goings on.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is currently being developed by GSC Game World, a Ukrainian video game development based in Kyiv. Founded in 1995, it is best known for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Cossacks game series.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is dues to be released sometime in 2021.