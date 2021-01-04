Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

STALKER 2

Games & Tech

New Video Reveals First Person View And New Hero For S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2

Get a glimpse of what is to come in S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2.

Published

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is a blend of first-person shooter and immersive sim with a healthy sprinkle of horror added to spice things up. Set in The Zone, an area of exclusion around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The game world is full of radiation, mutants and anomalies, which keep drawing adventurers from beyond the perimeter.

In the new video players get to encounter the world through the eyes of a Stalker named Skif. Although we only get a brief glimpse, what we see is a hauntingly beautiful despite it being wrought by destruction and supernatural goings on.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is currently being developed by GSC Game World, a Ukrainian video game development based in Kyiv. Founded in 1995, it is best known for the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Cossacks game series.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is dues to be released sometime in 2021.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure Billy Connolly: It's Been a Pleasure

TV

‘Billy Connolly: It’s Been A Pleasure’ to air on ITV tonight

The comedy legend is celebrated in this one-off special.

7 days ago
Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders

TV

Walter presents: ‘Rebecka Martinsson: Arctic Murders Season 2’ preview – a welcome return for the Swedish thriller

The main actress may be different but the show is as good as ever.

2 days ago
Finding Alice Finding Alice

TV

‘Finding Alice’ – watch the trailer for iTV’s new Keeley Hawes drama

The new drama starts in January.

7 days ago
The New Mutants The New Mutants

Competitions

Win ‘The New Mutants’ On Blu-ray

The X-Men film is up for grabs.

7 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you