Our 15 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

2021 has been a slightly underwhelming year for gaming, and now we've hit the summer drought.....well, it's time to tackle the backlog. Normally that works, as the winter season is usually stacked with big releases. The aftermath (and in some countries, the continuation) of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt by developers, meaning many 2021 titles have slipped to 2022. As a result, 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year for games. You're all smart folks, so I'm sure I don't need to tell you that these games may slip into 2023, but here are a few titles that tickle my fancy.

Prev 1 of 15 Next Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

15. Somerville This debut indie title comes from Jumpship. Why is that special? Well, some of these folks made a couple of games called Limbo and Inside before this. With that kind of pedigree, all eyes are on this new studio to deliver. The trailer showed off some very interesting plot elements and a stunning visual style.