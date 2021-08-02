Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Our 15 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

So much to look forward to.

Published

Elden RIng
Credit: From Software

2021 has been a slightly underwhelming year for gaming, and now we've hit the summer drought.....well, it's time to tackle the backlog. Normally that works, as the winter season is usually stacked with big releases. The aftermath (and in some countries, the continuation) of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt by developers, meaning many 2021 titles have slipped to 2022. As a result, 2022 is shaping up to be an incredible year for games. You're all smart folks, so I'm sure I don't need to tell you that these games may slip into 2023, but here are a few titles that tickle my fancy.

Prev1 of 15
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

15. Somerville

This debut indie title comes from Jumpship. Why is that special? Well, some of these folks made a couple of games called Limbo and Inside before this. With that kind of pedigree, all eyes are on this new studio to deliver. The trailer showed off some very interesting plot elements and a stunning visual style.

Prev1 of 15
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

6 days ago
Chase Wright Chase Wright

EF Country

Listen: Chase Wright releases new single ‘Lying With You’

The rising star releases a new track.

7 days ago
Total War Saga Troy Mythos Total War Saga Troy Mythos

Games & Tech

A Total War Saga: Troy Mythos Expansion Confirmed For September

Includes free content for all owners of the base game.

6 days ago
Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Games & Tech

The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf Out Now On Netflix

Includes obligatory bath scene.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you