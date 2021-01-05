Connect with us

‘Gods Will Fall’ pre-orders go live ahead of 29th January release

You are the last hope for humanity.

Published

Gods Will Fall
Credit: Deep Silver / Clever Beans

Deep Silver has announced that pre-orders are now live for Gods Will Fall. Players who pre-order the game ahead of its launch on 29th January will be rewarded with exclusive Hunter’s Head Gear.

The Hunter’s Head Gear is assigned at random in each new game playthrough. The thrill of the hunt runs through the blood of the clan and it is ritual for the trophies seized to be worn proudly and displayed for all to take notice. The hides of five exclusive beasts; a wolf, bear, boar, fox and badger are fit to be worn by any warrior and shall act as an emblazoned warning to the gods that the hunt is indeed on.

Watch the official Gods Will Fall gameplay trailer below:

In addition to the standard edition of Gods Will Fall, gamers can also pre-order the Valiant Edition, to receive the Hunter’s Head Gear and Valley of the Dormant Gods DLC:

  • Three New Gods – Enter and battle your way through three new infernal god realms. Each of these uncharted hellscapes, inhabited by abominable swarms of minions, will be a gruelling test to your mettle.
  • New Weapon Classes – Play as two new barbarous warrior types, each with their own unique death-dealing style of combat.
  • New Items – A windfall of new gear and provisions to aid your clan in battle and turn the tides of war.
  • New Skills – New methods of melee to further expand your warriors’ combat system and ensure the apt champion is chosen for the battle that lies ahead.
  • Overworld Extras – As you traverse the tranquil overworld, keep your eyes peeled and unearth the hidden secrets now spread across the serene landscape.
  • Warriors Garb – Suit up your clan in the finest battle-ready attire and headgear for extra swagger as they enter the fray.

Developed by Manchester-based Clever Beans, Gods Will Fall is a high-stakes, dark fantasy action game about the few remaining Celtic warriors of a destroyed army, on their way to overthrow the diabolical Gods. It will launch on 29th January on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia.

Check out the official Gods Will Fall website for more information on the game.

