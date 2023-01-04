‘World War Z: Aftermath’ free next-gen upgrade launching soon

Saber Interactive has announced that World War Z: Aftermath, the co-op zombie shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film, will officially launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on 24th January, 2023. PS4 and Xbox One owners of the game will receive a free upgrade to these new versions, featuring vivid 4K|60 FPS action, on their respective platforms.

The launch will also mark the arrival of the new supersized Horde Mode XL, available in Aftermath exclusively on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Horde Mode XL follows the same rules as the game’s standard Horde Mode, with a devilish twist — scattered among the normal waves of enemies will be a special XL wave bursting with over 1,000 hungry zombies. You and your team will have to pull out all the stops to survive this overwhelming and terrifying challenge.

All World War Z: Aftermath and World War Z players on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC will also receive a free update on 24th January that introduces mutators into the standard Horde Mode Z game mode, along with devastating and deadly new weapons and a revamped and improved weapon progression system.

Powered by the next generation of Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z: Aftermath lets you play on your own with AI squadmates or in co-op for up to four players, with full crossplay between PC and consoles. Take on hordes of ravenous zombies in two totally new story campaign episodes set in the city of Rome (including Vatican City) and Russia’s snowbound Kamchatka peninsula.

Aftermath delivers the definitive World War Z package with all content from World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, including full episodes in New York, Moscow, Marseille, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Experience the heart-pounding immersion of Aftermath’s optional first-person mode, decimate the undead with a new melee system, and level eight unique classes with distinct play styles and customizable loadouts.

Check out the official World War Z game website for the latest information.