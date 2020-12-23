Connect with us

‘In Death: Unchained Siege Of Heaven’ Tournament Is Live Now

Are you good enough to reach the top of the leaderboard?

In Death: Unchained
Credit: Superbright

In Death: Unchained is by far the best game I’ve come across since I recently bought an Oculus Quest 2 and it certainly deserves to be one of the top-rated titles on the Oculus store. The Quest setup is perfect for making the most out of archery based games and In Death: Unchained nails these mechanics. To find out more have a read of our review.

If you haven’t played yet then let me introduce you to the leaderboard. This is all that matters for players who love this game and (other than the sense of achievement) moving up the ladder is the sole reward for completing its levels. Whilst this might not sound like much, it is incredibly fulfilling to move up the ranks. To reach the top is no easy task and you’ll have to be a modern-day Robin Hood to even stand a chance.

You can check out some of my Siege of Heaven gameplay in the video below but be warned, I’m rubbish:

Recently, developers Superbright released the Siege of Heaven DLC which added a whole new game mode and yet another leaderboard! To celebrate this release and to encourage even more competition, Superbright are running a Siege of Heaven tournament with some great prizes up for grabs.

As you play Siege of Heaven during the tournament your scores will be added to the leaderboards as normal but your scores from the three Siege of Heaven maps are also combined and ranked in the new “In Death: Unchained” Tournament leaderboard. The tournament is live now and will end on 29th December at 11:59 PST.

  • The winner gets an Oculus Quest 2 256GB and three Oculus Quest games of their choice
  • 2nd and 3rd place get an Oculus Quest 2
  • Top 10 players will have their names immortalized in the game
  • Top 100 will be included in the game’s Hall of Fame
  • Top 1000 have a chance to be picked to win one of THREE Oculus Quest 2’s 

The results will be announced on December 30th, 2020 on our social media:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/SuperbrightVR/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuperbrightVR

