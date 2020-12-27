‘Adopt Me’ Winter Sale Is Live Now

If you’re on the lookout for some Adopt Me bargains then now could be the time to do your shopping. The Adopt Me winter sale event is already live and runs until 5th January 2021 and has lots of great offers in the store where you can get discounts of up to 60%

The items on offer would normally cost Robux so these savings are savings in real-life currency, not the in-game Bucks. Check out the list below for main highlights.

Robo Dog now RB450 -25%

Cerberus now RB375 – 25%

Fly Potions now RB220 -25%

Ride Potions now RB110 – 25%

Kitsune now RB450 -25%

Honey now RB150 -25%

Goldfish now RB167 -25%

Disco Ball now RB65 -20%

Credit: Dreamcraft / Roblox

Magic Door now RB90 -40%

Panda now RB185 -25%

Ice Cream Truck now RB210 -40%

Sloth now RB150 -25%

Lemonade Stand RB30 -40%

Horse RB225 -25%

Homes from -20 to -50% saving

Vehicles up to 60% saving

As you can see, now is a great time to pick up any pets you may have missed or to stock up on ride/fly potions at some great prices.