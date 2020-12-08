‘Siege Of Heaven’ DLC Is Out Now For ‘In Death: Unchained’ On Oculus Quest, Here’s Our First Impressions

Siege of Heaven is the new, free DLC for In Death: Unchained. It’s available now for the Oculus Quest and it’s completely free! In Death: Unchained, developed by Superbright, is one of the highest-rated games currently available for the Quest and with good reason. If you’re looking for a game to test out your virtual archery skills then there is no better game, check out our full review for more info.

Siege of Heaven brings a whole new game mode to In Death: Unchained in the form of a wave defence mode. In this game mode, you are pretty much rooted to the spot and you have to stop wave after wave of enemies as they try to breach the gates of heaven.

You can check out the first ten waves in our video below:

As you may imagine, things start off pretty easy with only a few enemies per wave and easy ones at that. I must warn you though that things get much harder very quickly with tougher enemies appearing and also in greater numbers.

In between each wave you are given the chance to buy items to make your task easier. These include healing items for the gate itself along with a whole range of arrows with different abilities. Getting to grips with these arrows, their effects and importantly what they look like is one of the keys to success. You need to know what they look like so that you can equip them quickly when you need them, the game does slow down a little when you are choosing a different arrow but not so much as to make it easy.

As with the main game mode, your score gets posted on a worldwide leaderboard. I managed to get as high as position 12 in my playthrough but given that this was pre-release and I was over 100,000 points behind the top player I’m not going to brag about it!.

“We know the main game can be seen as scary and hard. With this new mode we focused on what everyone loves – the shooting among the beautiful floating worlds. Existing players will get challenged, but everyone can now hand the headset to your friends and family so they can enjoy it too. We’re hoping to make Unchained a must-have Quest title – whether you’re a serious player or a casual enthusiast looking to try some of the best their headset can do” says Superbright’s CEO Wojtek Podgórski.

“We’ve combined Unchained’s archery mechanics you know and love with new challenges that require new tactics and skills. It’s basically a new game-within-a-game, with its own depth, we see it as a celebration of skillful shooting, and we’re rewarding players for all sorts of impressive performances.”

This is a great addition to an already great game and is designed with picking up and playing in small bites in mind. If you’ve got fifteen minutes or so to spare then playing Siege of Heaven could be the perfect time killer. Be warned though the temptation to have just one more go is strong here.