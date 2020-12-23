Connect with us

‘Iron Harvest 1920+’ Rusviet Revolution DLC Out Now

Available on Steam, GOG and The Epic Games Store.

Iron Harvest
Credit: KING Art / Deep Silver

Iron Harvest 1920+ has been one of my favourite games to come out this year earning itself four stars in our review. I loved the story it told and the mash-up of standard warfare and steam-powered mechs. This was all pulled together nicely with great characters, challenging gameplay and awesome multiplayer.

Rusviet Revolution is the first (hopefully of many) piece of DLC for Iron Harvest 1920+ and will expand on the original campaign. The DLC can be played solo or in a two / three-player co-op mode. Rusviet Revolution will also expand on the main storyline shedding some light on the mysterious Rasputin and his machinations.

Check out the Rusviet Revolution trailer below:

The Rusviet Revolution DLC is available now on Steam, GOG and Epic for £3.99

In the same press release developers KING Art had a nice message to sign out with:
“An exciting year 2020 is coming to an end. Even though the year offered more negative news than positive ones, the team at KING Art Games is happy to have successfully launched “their baby” Iron Harvest 1920+ to a loving and motivated community. With weekly improvements, fixes, new maps and a coop campaign, The game continues to expand. Over 22million mechs were built, but only 15.5 million survived long enough to become veteran (and see the new DLC). But with over 24million captured resource points, new ones are surely being assembled. Stay tuned for more over the holiday period, including special opportunities to win unique winter-themed cosmetics.

The Team at KING Art Games wants to thank for the amazing support and wishes everyone happy holidays. (And a better 2021!)”

Check out some Rusviet Revolution screenshots in our gallery below:

