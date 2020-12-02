Pilot A Giant Mech In ‘A Rogue Escape’, Available on Multiple VR Platforms Soon

A Rogue Escape is a reimagining of Nauticrawl, a rogue-like puzzle game released in 2019. A Rogue Escape sees players attempting to commandeer a giant mech to flee a hostile planet, lorded over by an elite ruling class. The game is being developed by Spare Parts Oasis and will be published by Armor Games Studios.

This escape plan has a fundamental flaw though, you have zero idea of how to control the mech. To figure things out, players will need to explore five distinct control centres within the mech in order to learn how to pilot it.

Watch the announce,ent trailer below:

Spare Parts Oasis’ Andrea Interguglielmi said “With A Rogue Escape, I had the rare chance to reimagine my indie game Nauticrawl, not just as a port on another platform. A complete reinvention of something that now seems like it was always meant to be experienced in VR.”

A Rogue Escape will launch on the Oculus Store and via SteamVR in 2021, with compatibility for Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest 1 & 2, HTC Vive, and Valve Index.

Players interested in signing up for the beta of A Rogue Escape can do so here.

A Rogue Escape key features:

Feel what it’s like to pilot a colossal steampunk mech

Test your intuition by mastering 5 distinct control centres

Wheel and deal with merchants of ill repute

Discover field notes from fallen pilots and previous fugitives who tell your story

In-game adjustable floor for players of all heights

Designed to be playable standing or sitting, requires little space to move around.

Playable in 10 languages

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: