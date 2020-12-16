Trailer released for Sky’s ‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse’ – watch it now

The trailer has been released for ‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse’, a Sky Original that will air on Sky One and NOW TV at 8.15pm on Christmas Eve.

The trailer features Dawn French as Beatrix Potter, Harry Tayler as the young Roald Dahl, Jessica Hynes as Roald’s mother Sofie, Rob Brydon as Beatrix’s husband William Heelis, Nina Sosanya as publisher Anne Landy, Bill Bailey as a Bona Fide Gent, as well as Alison Steadman and Nick Mohammed.

‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse’, is inspired by the true story of when a six-year old boy set off on a big adventure to meet his favourite author, Beatrix Potter. It’s a magical story of what can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams…

This heart-warming Sky original, is produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) for Sky Studios.

‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse’ is one of many notable commissions as Sky continues to invest in original productions, having recently committed to double its investment in original drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of Sky. Sky Studios brings to screen unique stories from the very best talent in Europe and is the creative home of Sky’s award-winning and much-loved Sky originals.