Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gordon, Gino and Fred

TV

‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa’ – watch the trio riding a dog sleigh

The trio is back for a festive adventure.

Published

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix reunite on ITV this week for ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa’.

In a first-look clip you can see the trio riding on a dog sleigh in the snow with Gordon stood on the back and Gino and Fred clinging on for dear life inside the sleigh. You can see the clip at the top of the article.

In the one-off special, Gordon is determined that they celebrate the season properly, so he has arranged a trip to the ultimate winter wonderland destination and the official home of Santa. The boys and their trusty RV head to Lapland to experience a treasure trove of festive fare and meet Father Christmas in person.

Gino has a letter he wants to hand deliver to Santa from his daughter Mia, Fred is keen to witness the once in a lifetime wonder of the Northern Lights and Gordon is eager that they all encounter the culinary delights of the country and chow down on some reindeer meat.

The boys will also have a not-so-traditional Christmas feast with the Sami people, the only indigenous people within the EU who have been herding reindeer for centuries.

As the three foodie friends seek out the best the country has to offer their expert palates, they’ll face plenty of off menu distractions. This is the land of ice swimming and saunas, snowmobiles and huskies, and it wouldn’t be a ‘Gordon, Gino & Fred Road Trip’, unless they got snowballs deep in everything this extraordinary country has to offer. 

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa’ airs on Wednesday 16th December at 9pm on ITV.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jonathan Antoine Jonathan Antoine

Music

Premiere: watch Jonathan Antoine’s video for ‘These Are The Special Times (Momenti Splendidi)’

Get your first look at the classical star's new video.

5 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Release More Details of Winter Update In New Video

Event goes live 15th December 4pm GMT.

17 hours ago
Warhammer Battle Sisters Warhammer Battle Sisters

Games & Tech

‘Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister’ Out Now On Oculus Quest

For the Emperor.

6 days ago
The Pembrokeshire Murders The Pembrokeshire Murders

TV

‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’: get your first look at Luke Evans in ITV’s new series

The miniseries is coming to ITV soon.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you