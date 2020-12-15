‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa’ – watch the trio riding a dog sleigh

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix reunite on ITV this week for ‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa’.

In a first-look clip you can see the trio riding on a dog sleigh in the snow with Gordon stood on the back and Gino and Fred clinging on for dear life inside the sleigh. You can see the clip at the top of the article.

In the one-off special, Gordon is determined that they celebrate the season properly, so he has arranged a trip to the ultimate winter wonderland destination and the official home of Santa. The boys and their trusty RV head to Lapland to experience a treasure trove of festive fare and meet Father Christmas in person.

Gino has a letter he wants to hand deliver to Santa from his daughter Mia, Fred is keen to witness the once in a lifetime wonder of the Northern Lights and Gordon is eager that they all encounter the culinary delights of the country and chow down on some reindeer meat.

The boys will also have a not-so-traditional Christmas feast with the Sami people, the only indigenous people within the EU who have been herding reindeer for centuries.

As the three foodie friends seek out the best the country has to offer their expert palates, they’ll face plenty of off menu distractions. This is the land of ice swimming and saunas, snowmobiles and huskies, and it wouldn’t be a ‘Gordon, Gino & Fred Road Trip’, unless they got snowballs deep in everything this extraordinary country has to offer.

‘Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa’ airs on Wednesday 16th December at 9pm on ITV.