French & Saunders launch new podcast ‘Titting About’ on Audible

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders aka French & Saunders have launched their new podcast ‘French & Saunders: Titting About’ on Audible.

The comedy duo quite literally ‘tit about’ with six topics, from useful tips on airport shopping to naming their top-three vegetables. Dawn and Jennifer leave no stone unturned in this thorough quest to entertain, humour and enlighten.

The episodes are:

Episode 1: Passions and Hobbies – Dawn and Jennifer explore their passions and hobbies, including Jennifer’s love of football and Dawn’s fondness for kissing.

Episode 2: Holidays – With the glamorous world of holidays center stage, Dawn recalls dribbling on a stranger whilst asleep on Concorde, whilst Jennifer remembers childhood holidays swimming in sewage.

Episode 3: School – Talking about their time at school, Dawn and Jennifer remember frightening teachers, the awkwardness of sex education and – that dreaded word that brings fear into children and adults alike – 'liver'.

Episode 4: The Seven Deadly Sins – From Lust to Greed, Dawn and Jennifer examine their lives, through the moral compass of the Seven Deadly Sins. Subjects covered include Idris Elba, road rage and elastic waistbands.

Episode 5: Food – Some say that food is the ingredient that binds us together. Let's see if that's the case as Jennifer reveals her top-three vegetables and Dawn shares what her last meal would be.

Episode 6: If We Were Alive Now– In the final episode of the series, Dawn and Jennifer look back at their careers. From early gigs as a double act with one functioning microphone to considering which shows they would parody now.

Dawn French said: “Titting About with Fatty is the best fun I’ve had without my incontinence pants on. Which, on reflection, was a mistake. Some soft furnishings were damaged in the making of this series.”

Jennifer Saunders said: “I can’t imagine anything I’d rather be doing than titting about with Dawn. We both have tits after all”.

‘French & Saunders: Titting About’ is produced by Broadcast Press Guild and Sony Gold winning comedy producer Simon Nicholls.

‘French & Saunders: Titting About’ is available to download exclusively at http://www.audible.co.uk/frenchandsaunders now.