‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse’ coming to Sky One this Christmas

‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse’ is coming to Sky One and NOW TV this December.

A key highlight of Sky’s festive schedule, the Sky original is inspired by the true story of when a six-year old Roald Dahl set off on a big adventure to meet his favourite author, Beatrix Potter. It’s a magical story of what can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams…

The 90-minute comedy stars Dawn French as Beatrix Potter, Jessica Hynes, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Nina Sosanya, Bill Bailey and Nick Mohammed, and introducing Harry Tayler as the young Roald Dahl.

This heart-warming Sky original, is produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) for Sky Studios.

