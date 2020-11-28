Connect with us

‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse’ coming to Sky One this Christmas

Dawn French plays Beatrix Potter in the Sky original.

Published

Roald & Beatrix
Credit: Sky

‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse’ is coming to Sky One and NOW TV this December.

A key highlight of Sky’s festive schedule, the Sky original is inspired by the true story of when a six-year old Roald Dahl set off on a big adventure to meet his favourite author, Beatrix Potter. It’s a magical story of what can happen when you are brave enough to follow your dreams…

The 90-minute comedy stars Dawn French as Beatrix Potter, Jessica Hynes, Rob Brydon, Alison Steadman, Nina Sosanya, Bill Bailey and Nick Mohammed, and introducing Harry Tayler as the young Roald Dahl.

This heart-warming Sky original, is produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) for Sky Studios. 

‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse’ is one of many recent notable commissions as Sky continues to invest in original productions. Sky has recently committed to more than double its investment in original drama, comedy and documentary through Sky Studios, the commissioning and production arm of Sky.

Sky Studios brings to screen unique stories from the very best talent in Europe and is the creative home of Sky’s award-winning and much-loved Sky originals.

