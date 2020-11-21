‘The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown’ coming to BBC One this Christmas

‘The Vicar of Dibley’ is returning to BBC One this Christmas with three 10-minute episodes titled ‘The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown’.

Fans will see Dawn French reprising her role as Geraldine Grainger of the Parish of Dibley.

During lockdown, post lockdown and pre-another-lockdown, Geraldine has been writing and delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom…when she can make it work. These new thoughts on life (and chocolate) will air after repeat showings of classic episodes of the multi-award winning ‘The Vicar of Dibley’, this Christmas on BBC One.

Geraldine will be helped by Hugo Horton (James Fleet) as well some of the local primary school children as the Vicar discusses all the important topics, including how it’s never a good idea to let Owen Newitt cut your hair, or make home-made wine. The very dearly departed Alice Tinker is also still an important presence in the village, with some residents still looking for lost buttons and the arrival of decimalisation.

Dawn French says, “Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn’t be happier. Bless you.”

Richard Curtis says, “Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year – and Dawn has got a lot to say about it.”

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning for the BBC says, “This triple festive treat from the nations favourite fun-loving vicar is the warm comedy hug we’ve all missed.”

The 3 x 10 minute episodes will air weekly, with a 1 x 30 minute compilation episode of all three sermons airing later over Christmas.

Series one of ‘The Vicar Of Dibley’ is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.