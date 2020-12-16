Connect with us

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK series 2 air date and cast revealed

Series two of Rupaul’s Drag Race is coming in January on BBC Three.

Published

(C) World of Wonder - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

RuPaul and BBC Three will be back in January for the second series of ‘Rupaul’s Drag Race UK’ and the twelve fabulous drag queens competing for the coveted title of The UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar have just been Ru-vealed.

They are wasting no time following the inaugural UK season which ran on BBC Three at the end of 2019 and has gone on to have over 15 million requests on BBC iPlayer.  It introduced us to a host of lovable British (and one Canadian) queens including Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chipz and winner The Vivienne.

Now, hot on the heels of the cast of the US version season 13 Ru-veal, the contenders for the title of the UK’s next Drag Superstar have been announced. Rupaul you are spoiling us!

Series two will see twelve queens battling it out over ten weeks, with judges RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr returning to our screens. Each week Alan or Graham will join RuPaul and Michelle on a rotational basis, alongside an extra special celebrity guest judge. 

Season 1 saw GOT star Maisie Williams, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Geri Horner and actor Andrew Garfield amongst the guest judges. Comedian Dawn French and TOWIE’s Gemma Collins have been rumoured to make an appearance in the new series.

The twelve competing queens are: Tayce, Joe Black, A’Whora, Tia Kofi, Ellie Diamond, Sister Sister, Veronica Green, Bimini Bon Boulash, Ginny Lemon, Asttina Mandella, Cherry Valentine, and Lawrence Cheney. See the girls below:

  • Asttina Mandella
  • A’Whora
  • Bimini Bon Boulash
  • Cherry Valentine
  • Ellie Diamond
  • Ginny Lemon
  • Joe Black
  • Lawrence Chaney
  • Sister Sister
  • Tayce
  • Tia Kofi
  • Veronica Green

All above photos (c) World of Wonder – Photographer: Ray Burmiston

Is it just me or does Joe Black resemble Sharon Needles, Veronica giving Miz Cracker vibes and Ginny Lemon has to be the love child of Biggins and Su Pollard right?

Also being announced today is ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Queens On Lockdown’, a special episode uncovering how the Queens of series 2 spent their time during the break in filming because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This special one-off will air mid series and be scheduled in due course.

Series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK begins on 14th January at 7pm on BBC iPlayer.

