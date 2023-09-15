RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5 Gets Air Date As The Queens Are Revealed

Start your engines as the latest season of Drag Race UK will be hitting our screens later this month with 10 new queens competing for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar.

Hosted by RuPaul, along with regulars Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton (on rotation), the BBC has already revealed a feast of weekly special guest judges and special appearances including Suranne Jones, Carol Vorderman, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Joel Dommett and many more.

Now it’s time to meet the new queens who will be vying for the crown and a place in our hearts:

This year’s contestants range from age 20 (DeDeLicious) to 39 (Michael Marouli) and come from various places in the UK from Cornwall (Vicki Vivacious) to Newcastle (Michael). Interestingly there are no queens from Scotland, Ireland or Wales this season but we do have a couple of queens who live in the UK who are originally from Poland (Alexis Saint Pete) and America (Cara Melle) respectively.

New to Drag Race UK is a spin-off show hosted by series 4 winner Danny Beard called ‘The After Shave’ in which Danny will not only be giving their take on all that episode’s happenings, but also chatting to the eliminated queen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will air weekly from 9pm on Thursday 28th September on BBC iPlayer/Three.