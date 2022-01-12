Rupaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World – All You Need To Know

There’s a new twist in the Drag Race franchise – UK vs The World – and it’s coming to BBC Three and BBCiPlayer on 1st February 2022.

Rupaul has invited a host of favourites from around the world to compete in what sounds like a twist on the All Stars format. Described by BBC Three as a ‘mega-battle’ the competition will be hosted by Rupaul alongside Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

The UK is playing host for a Drag Race Herstory first with queens from different franchises and cultures competing in an international arena to be crowned the ultimate Drag Race Superstar. Count me excited!

Nine contestants will battle it out for the title and although the identity of the queens is yet to be confirmed, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive with names such as Baga Chipz, Jimbo and Jujubee being suggested. We will have to wait and see on that front, however the BBC have now confirmed some of the guest judges and special guests who will be helping to put the girls through their paces.

They include Jade Thirwall, Melanie C, Michelle Keegan, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper and Jonathan Bailey. Strictly's Johannes will be teaching the queens some choreography and the real Katie Price will be trying hard to live up to Bimini's impression on Snatch Game.

Watch Rupaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World on BBC Three from 1st February.