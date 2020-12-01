Here’s One Challenge They’ve Not Tried on Ru Paul’s Drag Race Yet

It’s a series that’s been a runaway success in which the world’s most statuesque and gorgeous drag queens compete to be crowned the fairest of them all.

The ultimate judge is Ru herself, ably assisted by Michelle Visage, as well as a number of other celebrity guests. Over the numerous seasons, the show has launched the careers of numerous drag queens. But, to reach the hallowed position of winning the series they all had to complete a number of tasks along the way. Ranging from doing impersonations of famous people to completing a lip-sync miming challenge to avoid elimination, it’s these that make the shows so entertaining.

But there’s one task that has never been explored and many people believe it’s high time that it was.

The Perfect Fit

Drag bingo is a phenomenon that goes back way before Ru and her girls hit our screens. When you think about it, it’s a natural fit with the world of drag – over the top and outrageously camp performers taking charge of the game, as well as having the chance to call out innuendo-filled numbers.

Bingo might not seem the best fit at face value, but that would be neglecting how innovative the online bingo scene has become in recent years and how it has managed to shift away from traditional stereotypes associated with land-based bingo. A look at the best new bingo sites online highlights the different methods companies are using to attract new customers such as vibrant themes, community-focused platforms and unique games among others. These have transformed the traditional game with new ways to play, generous welcome bonuses and a real sense of an online community too. It’s this element of razzle-dazzle and fun that makes drag bingo so irresistible too.

Credit: Unsplash

It was originally dreamt up way back in the early 90s by a charity worker in San Francisco called Judy Werle who came up with the idea to raise money for a number of support organisations for people suffering from AIDS.

She saw the potential to bring plenty of glitz and glam as well to get people together in events in support of a very good cause. Then, sooner than anyone expected, the phenomenon spread across the States, and across the world. So today you’ll find drag bingo being played everywhere from Amsterdam to Sydney.

It’s also produced a few superstars of its own, including Lady Bunny, a leading light in the Atlanta gay scene and one of the founders of the now legendary Wigstock LGBTQ+ festival. Others who have gained a reputation for being some of the most entertaining callers in the world of drag bingo include Amsterdam-based Miss Tabitha and Chad Michaels who, coincidentally, was the winner of the very first series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

In terms of how the game could be made into a challenge, possibly it could be played as a real game of bingo with the first to call “house” being judged the winner. The entertainment would come from the exuberant display of the chosen caller.

Yes, it’s a long-shot that Ru or the producers of the show might introduce bingo. But isn’t the show, and drag in general, all about making dreams come true?