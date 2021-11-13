Rupaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3 Episode 8 recap

Welcome to our weekly look at what has been going on in the Werk Room and Main Stage of Rupaul’s Drag Race UK Series 3.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

This week Ru sets the challenge as a space parody called Bra Wars where the queen’s will need to overact for their lives. As the winner of last week’s challenge, Ru told Kitty she would be in charge of assigning the four roles: Boobarella, Yolo, She-3p-Ho and the evil Daft Shader.

As the queens got ready in the Werk Room, we had the obligatory chat about issues and this week it was about homophobia still being rife. Ella and Vanity both admitted they don’t hold their partners hands in public for fear of getting abuse or worse. Something I can certainly relate to myself.

On the runway, Ru was joined by Michelle, Graham Norton (in a hideous suit and shirt covered in babies) and special guest judge actor Russell Tovey. The category was Scene Stealers; looks inspired by the big screen.

First out was Krystal, who looked stunning with her cinched waist and Cruella DeVille inspired look. She was followed by Ella who was a wearing an Oompah Loompah inspired look which seemed to tickle Russell’s fancy!

As the girls filed back out on to the Main Stage, faces dropped when Ru called out Vanity and sent her to safety, before doing the same for Krystal. Not so confident now Kitty and Ella! But, no need to worry, Ru declared the pair the top two of the week and the pair would have to lip-sync for the win.

As the opening bars of Girls Aloud’s ‘Something New’ started both queens were keen to show their lip-sync skills, neither having been in the bottom two before. Both delivered a good lip-sync with Ella the more watchable of the two for me, including some splits. However, Kitty did throw in a couple of death drops. In the end Ru declared them both winners.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A second week with no one being sent home means we still have four queens who will be tasked with roasting themselves and their fellow Series 3 queens next week. From the clip, it could well be that one of them oversteps the mark with Alan, but it may just be a tease!

With Ella and Kitty on the ascendance, it seems to be pointing to one of them as the winner, but I still think Krystal will take the crown.

‘Rupaul’s Drag Race UK’ series 3 continues weekly, Thursday at 7pm on BBC iPlayer/BBC Three