‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 7 Musicals Week songs & dances revealed

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020 is edging ever closer to the end of the series but first for the quarter finals the remaining six couples will participate in Musicals Week.

Last weekend saw Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec leave the competition. On the leaderboard HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara scored a perfect 30 with Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez landing in second place with 29 points.

As it stands at the moment we’d say that HRVY is the one to beat this year!

The information about this weekend’s songs and dances has been released so find out what everyone’s going to be doing:

Bill and Oti: Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera

Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera HRVY and Janette: American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line

American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line Jamie and Karen: Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie JJ and Amy: Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Maisie and Gorka: Jive to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors

Jive to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors Ranvir and Giovanni: Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 continues at 7.25pm Saturday on BBC One and the results will air at 7.30pm on Sunday.