Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 week 7 Musicals Week songs & dances revealed

The quarter finals are nearly upon us!

Published

HRVY and Janette Manrara
Credit: BBC / Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing‘ 2020 is edging ever closer to the end of the series but first for the quarter finals the remaining six couples will participate in Musicals Week.

Last weekend saw Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec leave the competition. On the leaderboard HRVY and his partner Janette Manrara scored a perfect 30 with Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez landing in second place with 29 points.

As it stands at the moment we’d say that HRVY is the one to beat this year!

The information about this weekend’s songs and dances has been released so find out what everyone’s going to be doing:

  • Bill and Oti: Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera
  • HRVY and Janette: American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from A Chorus Line
  • Jamie and Karen: Jive to Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
  • JJ and Amy: Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
  • Maisie and Gorka: Jive to Little Shop of Horrors from Little Shop of Horrors
  • Ranvir and Giovanni: Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from Waitress

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2020 continues at 7.25pm Saturday on BBC One and the results will air at 7.30pm on Sunday.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Steps Steps

Music

Steps – ‘What The Future Holds’ review

The pop legends release their best album yet.

6 days ago
Jordan Peterson Jordan Peterson

Arts

Jordan Peterson’s Beyond Order 12 More Rules for Life arrives March 2021

The acclaimed psychologist's follow-up is published by Allen Lane in hardback, eBook and audio on 2nd March.

7 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Master Moley creates Roblox game to launch New Kids TV Show

Alpha build available to play now.

6 days ago
Xbox Games with Gold Logo Xbox Games with Gold Logo

Games & Tech

Xbox Games With Gold For December 2020 Announced

Including The Raven: Remastered.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you