2KFest: Celebrate basketball, gaming, music and culture

24-hour livestream begins on Friday.

Published

NBA 2K21 Next-Gen - Damian Lillard
Credit: 2K

2K has announced 2KFest, a global celebration of music, basketball, gaming and culture, featuring NBA and WNBA All-Stars and legends, musical talent and influencers from around the world in the 24-hour event.

On the heels of the global launch of NBA 2K21 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5, the inaugural 24-hour livestream is the first of its kind for 2K. The event will bring an action-packed day of experiences and exclusive 2K content that you don’t want to miss.

2KFest
Credit: 2K

Hosted by sports broadcaster, Ros Gold-Onwude, and FIFA World Cup Golden Glove winner and current Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, 2KFest features the NBA’s biggest superstars and legends including cover athletes, Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson, along with Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Candace Parker, Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum, Vince Carter, and Shaquille O’Neal, and will include performances from some of the hottest artists in the game including D.A.M.E. Dolla, Quavo, Saweetie, 88rising, Aitch, and more.

2KFest will run from 20th November at 8am GMT to 21st November at 8am GMT and can be watched live on Twitter, with additional live streams on YouTube and Twitch. Fans can join the conversation using #2KFest. Find more details on the official 2KFest website, and stay tuned to 2K’s social media channels daily as more details on #2KFest are revealed, from exclusive content previews to an early look at some of the 2K giveaways happening during the event.

Check out the official NBA 2K21 website for more information.

