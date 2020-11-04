‘In Death: Unchained’ Gets A Free Update With Enhancements For Oculus Quest 2

The afterlife has been taken over, forsaken souls and angelic creatures are running amok ruining what should be eternal bliss, or perhaps eternal pain depending if you were a good boy or not whilst you were alive. Either way, it’s your job to sort it all out and armed with your trusty bow you set about reclaiming this otherworld.

Released for the Oculus Quest back in July, In Death: Unchained has just received an update which dramatically enhances the visuals to take advantage of the more powerful Oculus Quest 2 which has just been released. It has a rating of 4.8/5 on the Oculus store from almost 1000 ratings.

Watch the launch trailer below:

“We wanted the update to really show off what the new headset can do, and this is arguably the biggest Quest 2 update among existing games” says Wojtek Podgórski, Superbright’s CEO.

“The team’s been hard at work on visual upgrades that leverage Quest 2’s beefier and more modern hardware. We’ve been working on this since the game came out, it took major effort but we can now display the game’s whole world at once, with beautiful new atmospheric effects, while making everything even sharper and smoother. The game just looks and feels even better on Quest 2”.

The developer says players can expect even more visual upgrades, some of which are expected to trickle down to the original Quest, while the developer is also working on a free DLC for both Quest 1 & 2, to be released mid-November.

Key Oculus Quest 2 improvements:

Whole world at once, with improvements in performance and quality : The game now loads and displays the whole world at once so the players can see far into the distance, enjoy heavenly vistas and get a better sense of direction in the game.

: The game now loads and displays the whole world at once so the players can see far into the distance, enjoy heavenly vistas and get a better sense of direction in the game. New atmospheric fog: Built from the ground up to deliver the heavenly look of In Death: Unchained, the update brings a new volumetric, multi-layered custom fog that spans the whole world.

Built from the ground up to deliver the heavenly look of In Death: Unchained, the update brings a new volumetric, multi-layered custom fog that spans the whole world. Additional level pieces: The game’s world includes additional floating islands that help fill out the world outside of the play areas

The game’s world includes additional floating islands that help fill out the world outside of the play areas Sharper visuals (Fixed Foveated Rendering is turned OFF on Quest 2) : Combining the game’s optimizations and Quest 2’s power, the update turns off fixed foveated rendering and the output is super crisp on Quest 2.

: Combining the game’s optimizations and Quest 2’s power, the update turns off fixed foveated rendering and the output is super crisp on Quest 2. New cloud shadows: The game adds a subtle cloud shadow effect to the whole level, adding to the heavenly look.

The game adds a subtle cloud shadow effect to the whole level, adding to the heavenly look. Updated snow shader: The snow shader on the boulders that support the buildings has been updated.

The snow shader on the boulders that support the buildings has been updated. Updated texture filtering: Texture LOD’s/mipmaps are tuned for more quality on Quest 2, combined with the FFOV OFF increasing the overall quality to make the game look sharper.

Texture LOD’s/mipmaps are tuned for more quality on Quest 2, combined with the FFOV OFF increasing the overall quality to make the game look sharper. Overall comfort: The game feels smoother, especially in big fights, thanks to the increased CPU power and game optimizations.

Check out some comparison pics in our gallery below: