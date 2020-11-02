PlayStation Plus Games For November 2020 Announced

October was a great month for PS Plus subscribers last month with two great free titles – Need for Speed: Payback and Vampyr. Often we find that the month after a good month can be a bit lacklustre. Thankfully that’s not the case for November as it’s another strong showing.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the new titles arrive on 3rd November. Remember that since March 2019 PS Plus games for PS3 and PS Vita are no longer added each month.

In November, PS4 players can grab free copies of Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition. Both of these games are well worth checking out if you haven’t played them before.

That’s not all though as November is also the launch month for the PlayStation 5. To celebrate the launch, PS Plus subscribers will also be able to claim a free copy of launch title Bugsnax. The game will be available from the date of PS5 launch in your region (that’s 19th November in the UK) until 4th January, 2021.

Play an investigative journalist who has set out to explore Snaktooth Island, home to legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt and capture all 100 critters while also tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants.

PS Plus members who purchase a PS5 will also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 3rd November, 2020:

Need for Speed: Payback (PS4)

Vampyr (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 3rd November, 2020:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4)

Entering PS Plus on 12th/19th November, 2020:

Bugsnax

PlayStation Plus Collection

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for December 2020 towards the end of November. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for November as well as your wishes for December via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!