PlayStation Plus Collection PS5 launch game list

Includes Bloodborne, God of War and Persona 5.

PlayStation Plus Collection
At PS5 console launch, PS Plus subscribers are getting new membership features at no additional cost. Players who purchase a PS5 will have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection as part of their normal PS Plus subscription.

Here are the games available in the PlayStation Plus Collection:

  • Batman: Arkham Knight
  • Battlefield 1
  • Bloodborne
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
  • Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  • Days Gone
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Fallout 4
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
  • God of War
  • Infamous Second Son
  • Monster Hunter: World
  • Mortal Kombat X
  • Persona 5
  • Ratchet and Clank
  • Resident Evil 7 biohazard
  • The Last Guardian
  • The Last of Us Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Once you redeem a game from the PlayStation Plus Collection, you can keep the games for as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus member. PS4 games redeemed from the PlayStation Plus Collection and played on the PS5 console will see benefits such as increased loading speed and improved or more stable framerates with PS5’s Game Boost.

PS Plus subscribers will also have access to a new exclusive PS5 feature called Game Help. The feature is available for supported PS5 games and allows players to easily access hints without having to do a web search.

