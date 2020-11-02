PlayStation Plus Collection PS5 launch game list

At PS5 console launch, PS Plus subscribers are getting new membership features at no additional cost. Players who purchase a PS5 will have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection as part of their normal PS Plus subscription.

Here are the games available in the PlayStation Plus Collection:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet and Clank

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Once you redeem a game from the PlayStation Plus Collection, you can keep the games for as long as you are an active PlayStation Plus member. PS4 games redeemed from the PlayStation Plus Collection and played on the PS5 console will see benefits such as increased loading speed and improved or more stable framerates with PS5’s Game Boost.

PS Plus subscribers will also have access to a new exclusive PS5 feature called Game Help. The feature is available for supported PS5 games and allows players to easily access hints without having to do a web search.