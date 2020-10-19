Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

When is ‘Blindspot’ season 5 back on Sky Witness in the UK?

Get ready for the final season.

Published

Blindspot season 5
Credit: Warner Bros. Ent.

UK fans have had a very long wait for Blindspot to return but that wait is almost. We can confirm that the show will be back on Sky Witness in the UK on the 28th October, 2020 for its fifth and final season.

Blindspot ended its fourth season in the UK back in June 2019. UK fans should be careful of spoilers as the season has already aired in the US earlier this year.

Sadly the final season will feature a reduced count of just 11 episodes. Combined with the first four seasons this takes the total number of Blindspot episodes to 100.

Watch the Blindspot season 5 trailer below:

For those that don’t know, the show focuses on a mysterious tattooed woman (Jaimie Alexander) who was found naked in a duffel bag in Times Square in season one. With no memories of who she is or her past the FBI decide to call her Jane Doe.

The FBI team who found Jane discovered that the tattoos on her body are clues to unsolved crimes. The FBI team are comprised of Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), Edgar Reade (Rob Brown), Natasha Zapata (Audrey Esparza), Patterson (Ashley Johnson) and Rich Dotcom (Ennis Esmer).

Blindspot
Blindspot
Blindspot
Blindspot
Blindspot
Blindspot
Credit: Warner Bros. Ent.

The show is famous for its many twists and turns that have kept viewers constantly guessing. Towards the end of season four the FBI team found out that Madeline Burke’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) Project Helios was designed to hack the US power grid.

Burke’s scheme also framed the FBI team forcing them to go rogue. The team discovered this while flying to Iceland and avoided arrest by parachuting to safety and regrouping at a remote cabin. While Jane took first watch, Madeline launched a devastating drone strike on the cabin. The season ended before we could learn who survived.

Blindspot season 5 will premiere in the UK on Wednesday 28th October, 2020 at 9pm on Sky Witness. EF Television will have a preview of the season premiere later this week for you.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Petric Petric

EF Country

Premiere: watch Petric’s music video for ‘All Who Wander’

The Canadian Country trio releases their new video today.

4 days ago
Stealing Chaplin Stealing Chaplin

Film

‘Stealing Chaplin’ coming to UK cinemas on Friday

Watch the trailer for the crime caper now.

5 days ago
Jordan Davis Jordan Davis

EF Country

Country Music Week confirms timings and more artists

Start planning your week now!

6 days ago
Comedian Kevin James Doyle Credit James Cernero Comedian Kevin James Doyle Credit James Cernero

Arts

Kevin James Doyle comedy special ‘the 30 year old virgin’ streaming on apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

The US comedian will also host 'TalkBack' events with special guests to discuss intimate topics raised in the show.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you