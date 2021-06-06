Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

When does ‘9-1-1’ Season 4 start on Sky Witness?

Find out when the 118 is back for more adventures.

Published

9-1-1 Season 4
Credit: 20th Television

Fans of ‘9-1-1‘ don’t have too much longer to wait until season 4 of the show arrives on Sky Witness in the UK.

The 14-episode fourth season will start on Monday 14th June 2021 at 9pm with spin-off series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ airing its second season right after at 10pm.

At the end of the third season, Buck (Oliver Stark) reunited briefly with Abby (Connie Britton) after she was caught up in a train crash. Their doomed romance was dealt a final blow when Abby revealed that she was engaged.

The big jaw-dropper was the revelation that Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) was pregnant so fans can expect her and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) to be navigating that storyline in the new season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Elsewhere Athena (Angela Bassett) dealt with the aftermath of her beating, Michael (Rockmond Dunbar) found out that he had won his battle with brain cancer, and Hen (Aisha Hinds) decided to go to medical school.

‘9-1-1’ has already been renewed for a fifth season so there’s plenty more to come from the 118. If you need to catch up, the first three seasons of ‘9-1-1’ are available on Disney+.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: The Defence Walter Presents: The Defence

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Defence’ preview – a fast-paced legal drama

A new series with a divisive lead character.

6 days ago
Bri Fletcher Bri Fletcher

EF Country

Premiere: watch the lyric video for Bri Fletcher’s new single ‘Love Me Back’

The rising star is one you want to keep on your radar.

4 days ago
Warhammer Warhammer

Games & Tech

Warhammer Skulls event Goes Live On 3rd June

A must see for all fans of Warhammer.

7 days ago
Clarkson's Farm Clarkson's Farm

TV

“Clarkson’s Farm” to launch on Amazon Prime Video this month – get a first look

Jeremy Clarkson has a new series on the way.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you