‘New Amsterdam’ season 3 date set for Sky Witness in the UK

The wait is almost over Dam Fam as ‘New Amsterdam‘ will arrive on Sky Witness in the UK on 21st July 2021 at 9pm.

Unlike previous seasons, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video, the third season of ‘New Amsterdam’ will air weekly on Sky Witness. Season 3 features 14 episodes and it opens with ‘The New Normal’.

The synopsis for the episode is:

New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic as a plane crash lands in the East River. When investigators come to interrogate the flight crew, Iggy fights against the clock to help the pilot uncover the truth. Max tracks down scarce medication after one of his own contracts COVID.

‘New Amsterdam’ stars Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine and Anupam Kher. The show debuted in 2018 and it has already been renewed for another two seasons.

You can catch up on the first two seasons on Amazon Prime Video now. If you’re not already a subscriber, you can set up a free trial.