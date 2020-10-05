Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Arts

Ethan Hawke to release ‘A Bright Ray Of Darkness’, his first book in nearly 20 years

The actor has a new book on the way in 2021.

Published

Ethan Hawke
Credit: Sam Jones

Actor, writer and director Ethan Hawke will release ‘A Bright Ray of Darkness’, his first book in nearly 20 years in 2021.

The novel’s UK and Commonwealth rights have been acquired by William Heinemann Publisher Jason Arthur from Fiona Baird at WME Agency.

The novel is about art and love, fame and heartbreak – a blistering story of a young man making his Broadway debut just as his marriage implodes.

A bracing meditation on fame and celebrity, and the redemptive, healing power of art; a portrait of the ravages of disappointment and divorce; a poignant consideration of the rites of fatherhood and manhood; a novel soaked in rage and sex, longing and despair; and a passionate love letter to the world of theatre, ‘A Bright Ray of Darkness’ showcases Ethan Hawke’s gifts as a novelist as never before.

Hawke’s narrator is a young man in torment, disgusted with himself after the collapse of his marriage, still half-hoping for a reconciliation that would allow him to forgive himself and move on as he clumsily, and sometimes hilariously, tries to manage the wreckage of his personal life with whisky and sex. What saves him is the theatre: in particular, the challenge of performing Shakespeare in his Broadway debut under the leadership of a brilliant director. Searing, raw, and utterly transfixing, ‘A Bright Ray of Darkness’ is a novel about shame and beauty and faith, and the moral power of art.

Jason Arthur says: ‘Reading ‘A Bright Ray of Darkness’ was a revelation – deft, compelling and intellectually curious, the writing is rich, lyrical and very rewarding. Ethan has written a novel of genuine complexity, one that is blisteringly honest about the pain endured when a marriage unravels under the intense gaze of the media. I’m delighted to welcome Ethan to William Heinemann, and very much look forward to publishing ‘A Bright Ray of Darkness’ in February.’

Hawkes’ previous books include ‘Rules for a Knight’, ‘The Hottest State’ and ‘Ash Wednesday’.

‘A Bright Ray of Darkness’ will be published by William Heinemann in hardback, ebook and audio on 2nd February 2021, and will be published simultaneously in the US by Knopf, and in paperback in 2022.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

AVICII Invector Encore Edition AVICII Invector Encore Edition

Games & Tech

‘AVICII Invector Encore Edition’ review

Celebrate the life and music of AVICII.

7 days ago
Marvel's Avengers Marvel's Avengers

Games & Tech

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ review

We give our verdict on the super hero game.

7 days ago
Port Royale 4 Port Royale 4

Games & Tech

9 Things I Wish I Knew Before Playing Port Royale 4

A few tips to help out as you venture onto the high seas.

4 days ago
Rumer Rumer

EF Country

Rumer announces live stream for October

Find out how to get your hands on tickets.

4 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you