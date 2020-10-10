‘Strictly Come Dancing’ announces three live tours

‘Strictly Come Dancing‘ returns to our screens next week but before it does, the hugely popular show has announced three live tours for the next 18 months.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing Live Arena Tour’ will return in 2022 and will kick off in Birmingham on 20th January 2022. There will be 33 shows across the run in some of the UK’s biggest areas in Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions – and to keep everyone safe – the 2021 arena tour will not go ahead, but tickets for the 2022 arena tour will be available this year and will go on general sale at 10.00am on Friday 16th October at strictlycomedancinglive.com.

Two other ‘Strictly’ tours will go ahead in 2021 for those who can’t wait for the return of the arena tour.

‘Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals’ will return for a month-long tour that will open on 7th May at the Brighton Centre and then play London, Liverpool, Nottingham, Birmingham, Oxford, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Salford, Hull, Sheffield, Glasgow, Blackpool and Newcastle, before finishing on 4th June in Edinburgh.

The show will feature the following pro dancers: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; two-time Ballroom and Latin World Champion Nadiya Bychkova; Italian Latin Champion Graziano Di Prima; Professional World Mambo Champion and former Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; 2017 Strictly Champion Katya Jones; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; 2017 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk, two-time ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ South Africa finalist Johannes Radebe and ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ireland professional dancer Kai Widdrington. Tickets are on sale now from strictlytheprofessionals.com.

2021 will also see a brand-new show from the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ family touring the UK – ‘Strictly Presents: The Power of Dance’. Featuring the spectacular professional dancers Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones, together with two special guest stars who will be announced soon.

Directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek, this tour will give each of these incredible performers the opportunity to tell something of what it is to be a dancer via stunning choreography and beautiful storytelling.

It will open in June next year, with tickets going on sale on Friday 23rd October. The tour schedule and Box Office information will be announced very soon.