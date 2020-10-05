Country Music Week Digital Line-up announced

Country Music Week is going Digital!!! The organisers of Country To Country – Europe’s biggest country music festival – alongside some of the world’s best country stars and emerging talent have come together to deliver a full week of incredible country music content across various platforms exclusively for UK and European fans.

Taking place from Monday 19th to Sunday 25th October 2020, Country Music Digital will include live sessions, exclusive interviews, social and radio show takeovers, showcases, quizzes and many more.

Country Music Week has previously brought fans an exciting, week-long series of shows across iconic London venues celebrating all things country. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic; Country Music Week Digital will offer fans the opportunity to connect with artists across the broad spectrum of country music.

Artists taking part in Country Music Week Digital include American Young, Ashley McBryde, Brent Cobb, Brett Eldridge, Cam, Carly Pearce, Caylee Hammack, Chris Young, Danielle Bradbery, Dustin Lynch, Emma & Jolie, Granger Smith, Ingrid Andress, Jackson Michelson, Jameson Rodgers, Jimmie Allen, Kalie Shorr, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Matt Stell, Michael Ray, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mo Pitney, Morgan Wallen, Noah Schnacky, Old Dominion, Payton Smith, Rodney Atkins, Runaway June, Ruthie Collins, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, The Adelaides, The Cadillac Three, The Shires, Tim Dugger, Twinnie, Tyler Rich, Vic Allen, Ward Thomas and Willie Jones, with more artists to be announced soon.

Country To Country socials will host exclusive Day In The Life Takeovers with artists giving an insight into their daily lives. Artists will be taking over Country Hit Radio for hour long programmes; as well as performing on the likes of BBC Radio 2, Destination Country and Chris Country Radio alongside exclusive interviews. Big Machine Happy Hour and BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea will also take place across the week featuring some incredible artists. Plus Song Suffragettes and Nashville’s Bluebird Café return to host live online concerts alongside Ingrid Andress and many more hosting their own events.

Timings and where to watch & listen will be announced next week. To keep up to date follow WWW.C2C-COUNTRYTOCOUNTRY.COM/COUNTRY-MUSIC-WEEK/ as well as following Country To Country socials on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @C2CFestival.

*line up subject to change.

COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK 2020 – DIGITAL

Monday 19th October

Chris Young interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio

Lainey Wilson – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Lainey Wilson, Kalie Shorr, Twinnie, Vic Allen and Emma & Jolie: Song Suffragettes – Live from Nashville

Jimmie Allen A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover

“Niko Moon Good Time: Country Music Week Digital Edition”

Tenille Townes – Country Hits Takeover

Tuesday 20th October

Matt Stell interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio

Jimmie Allen – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

Lindsay Ell A Day in the life of – C2C instagram takeover

Dustin Lynch interview – Smooth Country Radio

Jameson Rodgers: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions

Tenille Townes interview – BBC Radio Scotland

Matt Stell: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions

Wednesday 21st October

Mitchell Tenpenny & Ward Thomas interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio

Lindsay Ell – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

Scotty McCreery A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover

Lee Brice Interview and – Country Hits Radio

The Cadillac Three – Big Machine Happy Hour

The Adelaides and friends – “Driveway with”

Mitchell Tenpenny: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions

Scotty McCreery – Country Hits Takeover

Ward Thomas Facebook Live with Chris Country Radio

Thursday 22nd October

Michael Ray interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio

Andrew Farriss – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

BBC Radio 2 Country Show with Bob Harris Show – Morgan Wallen in session

Midland A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover

Payton Smith – Big Machine Happy Hour

Ingrid Andress presents “Is That The Tequila Talking?” UK Edition

Brent Cobb – A night in with Destination Country

BBC Radio 2 Ken Bruce Show “House Music” with Lady A in session

Michael Ray Facebook Live

Friday 23rd October

Jameson Rodgers interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio

Lucie Silvas – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with

Brett Eldredge Session Performances – Chris Country Radio with videos on CountryLine

Caylee Hammack A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover

Tyler Rich Big Machine Happy Hour

Jameson Rodgers: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions

Ashley McBryde and Lindsay Ell: Live from the Bluebird Café, Nashville

Saturday 24th October

Willie Jones and Carley Pearce Country Hits takeovers

Noah Schnacky A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover

Danielle Bradbery Big Machine Happy Hour

The Destination Country – Country music quiz

The Shires, Granger Smith, LoCash, Track 45 and Elvie Shane on the BBR & BMG Showcase

Sunday 25th October