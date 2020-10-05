Country Music Week Digital Line-up announced

Country Music Week is going Digital!!! The organisers of Country To Country – Europe’s biggest country music festival – alongside some of the world’s best country stars and emerging talent have come together to deliver a full week of incredible country music content across various platforms exclusively for UK and European fans.
Taking place from Monday 19th to Sunday 25th October 2020, Country Music Digital will include live sessions, exclusive interviews, social and radio show takeovers, showcases, quizzes and many more.
Country Music Week has previously brought fans an exciting, week-long series of shows across iconic London venues celebrating all things country. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic; Country Music Week Digital will offer fans the opportunity to connect with artists across the broad spectrum of country music.
Artists taking part in Country Music Week Digital include American Young, Ashley McBryde, Brent Cobb, Brett Eldridge, Cam, Carly Pearce, Caylee Hammack, Chris Young, Danielle Bradbery, Dustin Lynch, Emma & Jolie, Granger Smith, Ingrid Andress, Jackson Michelson, Jameson Rodgers, Jimmie Allen, Kalie Shorr, Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Matt Stell, Michael Ray, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mo Pitney, Morgan Wallen, Noah Schnacky, Old Dominion, Payton Smith, Rodney Atkins, Runaway June, Ruthie Collins, Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, The Adelaides, The Cadillac Three, The Shires, Tim Dugger, Twinnie, Tyler Rich, Vic Allen, Ward Thomas and Willie Jones, with more artists to be announced soon.
Country To Country socials will host exclusive Day In The Life Takeovers with artists giving an insight into their daily lives. Artists will be taking over Country Hit Radio for hour long programmes; as well as performing on the likes of BBC Radio 2, Destination Country and Chris Country Radio alongside exclusive interviews. Big Machine Happy Hour and BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea will also take place across the week featuring some incredible artists. Plus Song Suffragettes and Nashville’s Bluebird Café return to host live online concerts alongside Ingrid Andress and many more hosting their own events.
Timings and where to watch & listen will be announced next week. To keep up to date follow WWW.C2C-COUNTRYTOCOUNTRY.COM/COUNTRY-MUSIC-WEEK/ as well as following Country To Country socials on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @C2CFestival.
*line up subject to change.
Monday 19th October
- Chris Young interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio
- Lainey Wilson – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with
- Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, Lainey Wilson, Kalie Shorr, Twinnie, Vic Allen and Emma & Jolie: Song Suffragettes – Live from Nashville
- Jimmie Allen A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover
- “Niko Moon Good Time: Country Music Week Digital Edition”
- Tenille Townes – Country Hits Takeover
Tuesday 20th October
- Matt Stell interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio
- Jimmie Allen – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with
- Lindsay Ell A Day in the life of – C2C instagram takeover
- Dustin Lynch interview – Smooth Country Radio
- Jameson Rodgers: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions
- Tenille Townes interview – BBC Radio Scotland
- Matt Stell: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions
Wednesday 21st October
- Mitchell Tenpenny & Ward Thomas interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio
- Lindsay Ell – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with
- Scotty McCreery A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover
- Lee Brice Interview and – Country Hits Radio
- The Cadillac Three – Big Machine Happy Hour
- The Adelaides and friends – “Driveway with”
- Mitchell Tenpenny: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions
- Scotty McCreery – Country Hits Takeover
- Ward Thomas Facebook Live with Chris Country Radio
Thursday 22nd October
- Michael Ray interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio
- Andrew Farriss – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with
- BBC Radio 2 Country Show with Bob Harris Show – Morgan Wallen in session
- Midland A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover
- Payton Smith – Big Machine Happy Hour
- Ingrid Andress presents “Is That The Tequila Talking?” UK Edition
- Brent Cobb – A night in with Destination Country
- BBC Radio 2 Ken Bruce Show “House Music” with Lady A in session
- Michael Ray Facebook Live
Friday 23rd October
- Jameson Rodgers interview on the Full Country Breakfast Show – Chris Country Radio
- Lucie Silvas – BMG & BBR present Afternoon Tea with
- Brett Eldredge Session Performances – Chris Country Radio with videos on CountryLine
- Caylee Hammack A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover
- Tyler Rich Big Machine Happy Hour
- Jameson Rodgers: Sony Music Nashville’s UK Sessions
- Ashley McBryde and Lindsay Ell: Live from the Bluebird Café, Nashville
Saturday 24th October
- Willie Jones and Carley Pearce Country Hits takeovers
- Noah Schnacky A Day in the life of – C2C Instagram takeover
- Danielle Bradbery Big Machine Happy Hour
- The Destination Country – Country music quiz
- The Shires, Granger Smith, LoCash, Track 45 and Elvie Shane on the BBR & BMG Showcase
Sunday 25th October
- Twinnie – Performance and Interview Live on Sunday Brunch
- Bob Harris – Stand By Me: 50 Years In Broadcasting a special zoom event hosted by Destination Country
- Lee Brice, Rodney Atkins, Mo Pitney, Ruthie Collins, American Young, Jackson Michelson and Tim Dugger presented by Curb Records
- Runaway June and Cam Country Hits takeover