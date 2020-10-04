Win an Anti-Worlds bundle featuring Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows, Best Before Death and Krabi 2562

Anti-Worlds has released a second wave of Blu-rays – all of them world premieres – dedicated once more to some of the most challenging and innovative filmmaking happening today.

This latest trio of releases encompasses two documentary portraits devoted to a pair of fiercely individual British artists – Richard Kovitch’s ‘Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows’ and Paul Duane’s ‘Best Before Death’, which follows Bill Drummond on his World Tour – and ‘Krabi 2562’, a collaboration between Ben Rivers (Two Years at Sea) and Anocha Suwichakornpong (Mundane History), born out of the Thai Biennale, that occupies a fluid space between fact and fiction.

Produced in close collaboration with the filmmakers, Anti-Worlds Limited Edition Blu-rays boast high-quality presentations and are complemented by extensive bonus content – including director commentaries, interviews, short films, deleted scenes, and more – as well as exclusive booklets. By showcasing such daring and exciting work with these definitive editions, Anti-Worlds hopes to surprise and delight in equal measure.

To celebrate the releases we’ve got one bundle, which includes all three films, to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 11th October 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions