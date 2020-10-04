Connect with us

Win an Anti-Worlds bundle featuring Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows, Best Before Death and Krabi 2562

Anti-Worlds bundle
Credit: Anti-Worlds

Anti-Worlds has released a second wave of Blu-rays – all of them world premieres – dedicated once more to some of the most challenging and innovative filmmaking happening today.

This latest trio of releases encompasses two documentary portraits devoted to a pair of fiercely individual British artists – Richard Kovitch’s ‘Penny Slinger: Out of the Shadows’ and Paul Duane’s ‘Best Before Death’, which follows Bill Drummond on his World Tour – and ‘Krabi 2562’, a collaboration between Ben Rivers (Two Years at Sea) and Anocha Suwichakornpong (Mundane History), born out of the Thai Biennale, that occupies a fluid space between fact and fiction.

Produced in close collaboration with the filmmakers, Anti-Worlds Limited Edition Blu-rays boast high-quality presentations and are complemented by extensive bonus content – including director commentaries, interviews, short films, deleted scenes, and more – as well as exclusive booklets. By showcasing such daring and exciting work with these definitive editions, Anti-Worlds hopes to surprise and delight in equal measure.

To celebrate the releases we’ve got one bundle, which includes all three films, to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 BST on Sunday 11th October 2020.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 18.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

