Win a ‘Saint Maud’ goodie Bag

Morfydd Clark, in a breakout performance, and BAFTA and Tony Award-winner Jennifer Ehle come together in this dark psychological horror when live-in nurse Maud (Clark) arrives at the home of Amanda (Ehle), a famous dancer now frail from illness and trapped in her grand, isolated house. At first Amanda is intrigued by this religious young woman, who provides distraction from her failing health. Maud, in turn, is bewitched by her new patient. But Maud is not all that she seems. As her grip on reality slides out of control, Maud’s care turns into a deadly mission to save Amanda’s soul, by any means necessary.

MASSIVE Cinema, part of the BFI Commission on UK Independent Film and funded by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, is a nationwide brand reaching youth audiences through a series of preview cinema screenings, celebrating British talent in front of and behind the camera. Delivered by film specialist agency elevenfiftyfive, MASSIVE Cinema has reached 4.8m 16-30s across the UK since its launch in 2018, through social media, in-cinema events, merchandise and partner activity.

