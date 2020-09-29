Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Echoes Of Valhalla Podcast Released, Plus New Eivor Story Trailer

Podcast available now on Spotify.

Published

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft released a new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story trailer and a new podcast documentary series, Echoes of Valhalla, that gives insight into Viking stories and highlights the historical inspiration behind the game.

The story trailer offers players a new glimpse of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider torn between their duty to their brother Sigurd and a personal quest for glory. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must secure a future among the kingdoms of England. During their journey, Eivor will come across the Hidden Ones, and face powerful figures including Saxon kings and the warmongering sons of Ragnar Lothbrok, as well as a mysterious, growing threat that could determine England’s destiny.

Watch the trailer below:

The Echoes of Valhalla podcast documentary series starts today and unveils the historical background of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In Echoes of Valhalla, Vikings tell their very own story to give a new voice to the warriors who have travelled and shaped the world.

You can check out the Echoes of Valhalla podcast on Spotify.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Raid The Raid

TV

Go on a World Tour with ‘Walter Presents’

Join us for a tour around the world via the streaming platform's great shows.

3 days ago
Steps Steps

Music

Interview: Steps tease new album ‘What The Future Holds’ and their 2021 tour

The beloved pop band are back with new music and a tour.

1 day ago
Master KG Master KG

Music

Master KG’s global hit ‘Jerusalema’ taking off in the UK

The global smash is blowing up in the UK right now.

6 days ago
Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells

Games & Tech

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells launches on iOS and Android

The only Match-3 puzzle game set within the original Harry Potter books and films.

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you