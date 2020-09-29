Connect with us

Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty Coming To Nintendo Switch In October

Physical pre orders open now.

Published

Oddworld New n Tasty
Credit: Microids / Oddworld

Already a smash hit on other consoles, Oddworld: New n Tasty will be hitting the Nintendo Switch on 27th October 2020. You can pre-order a physical copy of the standard or limited edition at retailers now with pre-orders opening on the Nintendo eShop starting from 13th October.

The action begins with our hero Abe serving as a simple floor-waxer at RuptureFarms before stumbling into a meeting and overhearing his boss, Molluck the Glukkon, discuss future plans to turn Abe and his fellow Mudokons into Tasty Treats as a final effort to rescue Molluck’s failing meatpacking empire.

Watch the announcement trailer below:

Co-published by Microids, Nintendo players must help Abe on his epic journey as he tries to escape his fate and save fellow Mudokons at RuptureFarms, and maybe even become something far greater than he imagined, a catalyst for change in the face of an oppressive world.

