Cassadee Pope

EF Country

Watch: Cassadee Pope performs ‘Let Me Go’

The performance video is here to watch now.

Published

Cassadee Pope has release a performance of her song ‘Let Me Go’ taken from her latest album ‘Rise and Shine’.

The video is the first in a series of performances videos from her new acoustic album and it premiered on CMT recently.

“I wanted the video for ‘Let Me Go’ to really capture the essence of the song,” Pope said. “It’s emotional and raw and came from a place of wanting freedom.”

‘Rise and Shine’ was produced by Pope with Todd Lombardo. Pope co-wrote every track, collaborating with writers such as Butch Walker and Emily Weisband. She also collaborates with boyfriend Sam Palladio on ‘California Dreaming’.

Pope will release a brand new version of the album’s title track ‘Rise And Shine’, remixed by Dave Audé (Kelsea Ballerini, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars). Following a world exclusive first play from Bob Harris on BBC Radio 2 on October 8th, the single will be released to stream/download everywhere on Friday October 9th.

On working with Audé for the remix, Pope said: “The remix really took this song to the next level. I feel like the emotion has been taken up a notch with the thunderous rhythm sounds and the overall anthemic vibe. It’s been really special to see this song take on a whole new life!”

Pope is one of the first artists to have been announced for the forthcoming The Long Road festival taking place from 10th – 12th September 2021.

In this article:
