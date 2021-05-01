Connect with us

Cassadee Pope

EF Country

Cassadee Pope to release new single ‘What The Stars See’ featuring Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell on Friday

The video will debut on 14th May.

Published

Cassadee Pope will release new single ‘What The Stars See’ featuring Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell on 7th May 2021.

The track was written by Pope with Jake Rose and Lindsey Rimes, and it beautifully expresses the desire to peek into someone’s life who is no longer part of your own. It was produced by Nick Wheeler and Karen Fairchild.

Fans who pre-save ‘What The Stars See’ will automatically be entered to win their very own star named after them. The winner will be announced the same day as the track’s release.

“I was inspired to write ‘What The Stars See’ after sitting outside one night looking up at the stars, curious what their perspective might be looking down on us,” said Pope. “It made me think back to times in my life when I had just come out of a relationship but still felt so connected to the other person. I imagined having the superpower to be among the stars and observe, from their perspective, an ex moving on with their life (or not).”

Pope will be releasing the music video for ‘What The Stars See’ exclusively with PEOPLE.com on 14th May. The video, directed by Ed Pryor, is a colourful take on the voyeuristic sensibilities of famed sci-fi action film, ‘Blade Runner’, and includes special appearances by both Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell.  

You can see a sneak peek at the top of this article.

