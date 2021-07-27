Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cassadee Pope

EF Country

Watch: Cassadee Pope debuts music video for ‘Say It First’

The video for the track is available to watch right here.

Published

Cassadee Pope has released the music video for her single ‘Say It First’.

Directed and edited by Ed Pryor, the video is a colourful depiction of the inner storm that matches the song’s angst along with the vulnerability of its lyrics. 

“Working with Ed Pryor again was such a treat,” says Pope. “We both knew we wanted this video to include weather elements and fast flashes to coincide with the inner turmoil the song talks about. I wanted to wear a beautiful dress to further illustrate the fact that vulnerability is strength.”

“Developing concepts with Cassadee and her team is always a breath of fresh air!,” says video director, Ed Pryor. “‘Say It First’ is such a powerful song that we all were inspired to pair imagery that was visually exciting yet also emotionally impactful.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Say It First’ was written by Pope, Ross Copperman and Heather Morgan, and produced by Nickolas Wheeler, Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) and Pope.

The song describes the moment before a relationship ends where both parties are holding back the words that will finally close the chapter and uncomfortably waiting to see who will end the stalemate and ‘say it first.’

‘Say It First’ follows ‘What The Stars See’ featuring Karen Fairchild and Lindsay Ell, and both tracks will appear on Pope’s upcoming new album ‘Thrive’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Death in Venice Death in Venice

Film

Reflecting on ‘Death in Venice’ at 50 – Dirk Bogarde’s finest performance

Join Greg and Sam as they discuss Luchino Visconti's 1971 masterpiece.

5 days ago
New World New World

Games & Tech

Amazon Games launches ‘New World’ closed beta

Pre-order customers invited to explore Aeternum before launch on 31st August.

7 days ago
Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 Arrow Video FrightFest 2021

Film

Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 announces second wave of films

More films for this year's August event have been revealed.

5 days ago
Clarkson's Farm Clarkson's Farm

TV

‘Clarkson’s Farm’ renewed for second series by Amazon Prime Video

The hit show will be back for another series.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you