Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gavin Thorpe

EF Country

Gavin Thorpe unveils new single ‘From Now On’

The Bristol singer-songwriter has an EP on the way.

Published

Bristol singer-songwriter Gavin Thorpe has released his new single ‘From Now On’ via Distiller Records.

Thorpe describes the track as ‘a song about acknowledging the past but also embracing the future’. ‘From Now On’ has an uplifting vibe with a Tom Petty-esque groove and a chorus that won’t leave your head for days.

The song has already been added to the ‘New to 2’ Playlist on BBC Radio 2.

Thorpe is due to release another single ‘Run Away’ and an EP, due on 30th October 2020. The EP will feature ‘From Now On’ and Thorpe’s previous charity single ‘Soul to Save’.

Alongside the music, Thorpe is also a fully qualified counsellor, something which lead to the eventual setting up of Talk Club – the fastest-growing men’s mental fitness movement in the UK. ‘Soul to Save’ was released in conjunction with the charity.

All profits from the EP will go towards Talk Club, continuing to help raise awareness for the Mental fitness movement.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Johnny Cash Johnny Cash

EF Country

‘Johnny Cash and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra’ to be released in November

The Country legend's best-known songs are getting a makeover.

3 days ago
Iron Harvest Iron Harvest

Games & Tech

Iron Harvest Review

Our thoughts on the new RTS from King Art.

7 days ago
Conan Exiles Conan Exiles

Games & Tech

Massive Conan Exiles Expansion Isle of Siptah Is Out Now

A new adventure awaits on the Isle of Siptah.

7 days ago
The Mandalorian season 2 The Mandalorian season 2

TV

Watch: First trailer for ‘The Mandalorian’ season 2

"Wherever I go, he goes."

6 days ago



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you