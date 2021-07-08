Cassadee Pope confirms new album ‘Thrive’ during an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Cassadee Pope made an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ yesterday and she confirmed that her new album ‘Thrive’ is coming this autumn.

During her interview on the show, Pope confirmed the album before performing current single ‘What The Stars See’ alongside Lindsay Ell, who appears on the track. The performance was directed by Matthew Paskert and was filmed at the planetarium at Adventure Science Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’ve been a fan of Kelly’s since her first audition on ‘American Idol.’ To have been invited to her show is such an honor and I’m so glad her show is where I officially make my album announcement,” says Pope. “I wanted to name the album ‘Thrive’ because that word explodes with empowerment and endurance. The title track talks about not just surviving something but thriving from it, and I’m at a point in my life where I can see how the hard times were necessary. I also feel so unapologetically me in this new project which makes me thrive in every sense of the word!”

‘Thrive’ will be Pope’s ninth career album and it blends pop-punk melodies as her ‘Hey Monday’ roots and her Country storytelling collide. For the record Pope has worked with producers Nick Wheeler (All-American Rejects) and Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town).

The next single from ‘Thrive’ will be ‘Say It First’, which arrives on Friday 9th July 2021. Pope wrote the track with Ross Copperman and Heather Morgan and fans can expect an angsty look at pulling the plug on a relationship.

On Sunday night (11th July), Pope will be taking part in the Destination Country Happy (Half) Hour where she’ll be answering fan questions and performing. You can come along for FREE by registering at https://destination-country.com/portfolio/happy-half-hour-with-cassadee-pope/.