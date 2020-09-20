Connect with us

‘Summer Of 85’ to be released in October

François Ozon’s new film will be arrive next month.

Summer Of 85
Credit: Curzon

‘Summer of 85’, the new film by François Ozon (‘Potiche’, ‘In the House’ and ‘Swimming Pool’) will be released by Curzon on 23rd October 2020.

The film stars Félix Lefebvre, Benjamin Voisin, Philippine Velge, Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi and Melvil Poupaud.

Ozon has adapted the film from the novel ‘Dance on my Grave’ by English author Aidan Chambers, ‘Summer of 85 is a story of friendship and love between two teenage boys at a seaside resort in Normandy in the mid-1980s.

When 16-year-old Alexis capsizes off the coast of Le Tréport, 18-year-old David heroically saves him. Alexis thinks he’s just met the friend of his dreams. But will the dream last more than one summer?

The soundtrack features songs by The Cure, Bananarama, and Rod Stewart, among other 80s pop gems. Straddling darkness, comedy, and sensuality, ‘Summer of 85 is ultimately a poignant tale about experiencing love for the first time.

‘Summer Of 85’ will be released in cinemas and on Curzon Home Cinema on 23rd October 2020.

