Casper Van Dien and Judd Nelson star in ‘Dead Water’ – Released in October

Psychological thriller ‘Dead Water’ will be released on DVD on 5th October 2020 by Altitude.

The film is the directorial debut of Chris Helton and it stars Casper Van Dien (‘Starship Troopers’), Judd Nelson (‘The Breakfast Club’) and Brianne Davis (‘True Blood’).

‘Dead Water’ sees a group of friends terrorised by a pirate on their yacht during a pleasure cruise. Unfortunately for the pirate, one of the group happens to be an ex-Marine who is teetering on the edge. It’s triple-crosses and terror (not to mention antique harpoon guns) from that point on, as the boat plunges into deeper water, and an extremely stormy climax.

With pulpy B-movie thrills and unsettling mind games, in spectacular Caribbean scenery, it’s as taut as a sail rope in a force 10 gale, with more twists and turns than a rigging knot.

The full synopsis for ‘Dead Water’ is:

Wealthy doctor John Livingstone is planning “a couple of days on the water, breathing the sea air”, sailing his expensive new yacht in the Virgin Islands, with his troubled buddy, former Marine David, and David’s wife Viviane along for the trip. John and Viviane hope the excursion will provide David – troubled with PTSD – with some much needed rest and recreation. But, once out on the open water, tensions begin to arise, loyalties are tested, and the last thing they need is an extra passenger, in the form of the mysterious Sam McLean, a pirate who has designs on John’s luxurious boat – even it means killing to get it.

‘Dead Water’ is available to pre-order now.